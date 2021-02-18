The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

The Mosaic stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 342,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

