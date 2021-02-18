The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 9.1%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 12,437,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 5,213,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

