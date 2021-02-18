The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 41,716 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 710.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.