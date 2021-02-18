The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.83

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.83 and last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

