The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) PT Raised to C$0.35

The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark to C$0.35 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

The Supreme Cannabis stock opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.64. The Supreme Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

About The Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

