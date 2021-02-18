The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Boosted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,598 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,543 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 2.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after acquiring an additional 372,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

