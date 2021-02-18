The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to post earnings of C$1.50 per share for the quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

TSE:TD opened at C$75.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$136.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$76.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,237.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.