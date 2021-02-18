The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50. The company has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

