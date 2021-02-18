The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,822. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.