TheStreet Upgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to B

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.