thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKA. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €11.45 ($13.46) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.60.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

