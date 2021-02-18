Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 132,372 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

KMI opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

