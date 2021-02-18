Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,223.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after buying an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,555,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

VEEV opened at $316.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total transaction of $95,364.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.