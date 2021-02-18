Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,941.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $205.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

