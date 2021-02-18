Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,260,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,621,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,450,849.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,466 shares of company stock valued at $96,455,299. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $380.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.30 and a 200-day moving average of $317.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

