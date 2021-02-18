Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

