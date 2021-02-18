Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TOEYF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

