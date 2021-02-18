TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in January

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $23,354,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $22,145,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $15,522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $4,657,000.

TPGY traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,416. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $34.28.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

