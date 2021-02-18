TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.21. 48,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,038,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGY. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,354,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile (NYSE:TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

