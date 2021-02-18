Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,337 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,401% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $304.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 826,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.