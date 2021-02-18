TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $11.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

TAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TransAlta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,770,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

