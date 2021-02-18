TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $5,654,187.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $6.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $576.54. The stock had a trading volume of 215,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,991. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $649.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

