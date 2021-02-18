TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 438,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,518,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,304,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,068,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $88.51 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

