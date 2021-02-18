TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.16-3.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.817-2.877 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.81 EPS.

NYSE:TRU opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.