Trevali Mining (TREVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TREVF stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

TREVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities began coverage on Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.19.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

