Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.41

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.41 and last traded at $106.46, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

