Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.98 Million

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $923.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $931.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $917.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.69. 2,512,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

