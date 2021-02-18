TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $948,795.78 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $480,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 367.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

