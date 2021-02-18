TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $927,643.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,400.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,469 shares of company stock worth $9,930,769 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.