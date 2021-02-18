Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.51

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.51 and last traded at $69.27, with a volume of 1006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.98.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $93,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $6,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

