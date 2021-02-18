Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%.

TROX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,621. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

