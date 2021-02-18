Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 80,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.