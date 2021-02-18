Truist Securiti Weighs in on JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 817,469 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

