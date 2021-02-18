Truist Securiti Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KAR. Stephens cut KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 89.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 148.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $1,800,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

