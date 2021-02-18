Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $510.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.29.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $411.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.79 and its 200-day moving average is $309.32. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $441.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total transaction of $2,020,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,942 shares of company stock worth $58,646,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

