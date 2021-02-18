Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Twin Disc worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

