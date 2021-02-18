Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $95.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twitter traded as high as $73.94 and last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 141205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.99.

In other Twitter news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

