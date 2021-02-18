Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Cohu makes up 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cohu by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.77. 6,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

