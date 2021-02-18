Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

NEO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,878. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,873.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23.

In other news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,338,460 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

