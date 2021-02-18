Tygh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 479.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.50. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.19 and its 200-day moving average is $209.58. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

