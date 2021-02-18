Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,185 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,185 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $9,687,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $2,695,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $570,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,946,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SILK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.41.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

