U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

NYSE USB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 222,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,838. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

