U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 1,459,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,236,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

A number of analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $780.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.22.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

