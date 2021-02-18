UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €203.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) received a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €178.33 ($209.80).

MTX stock opened at €198.30 ($233.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €282.30 ($332.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is €204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €178.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.36.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

