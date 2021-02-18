UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €36.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.06 ($36.54).

Get Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €30.25 ($35.59) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €26.30 and a 200 day moving average of €25.13. Vivendi SA has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

About Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.