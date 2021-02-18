UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 44,964,567 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17.

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.