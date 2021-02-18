Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.17 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 11,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.