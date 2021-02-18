Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

