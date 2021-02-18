UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $0.60

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One UniLayer token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $873,325.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00379489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00060115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00078246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00424707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00174747 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

