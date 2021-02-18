Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UNB stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.97. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

